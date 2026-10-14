I’ve just landed at Resonate, also known as my annual pilgrimage to the heart and soul of this industry. Situated in the iconic Institute of Contemporary Art, at the University of Virginia, in Richmond; there are so many things to be excited about. More updates and dispatches will be here throughout the fest and I will have the download next week. Previous downloads are here and here.

Resonate is part festival, part conference, part art exhibit, part performance…all wrapped up in a magical cloth that keeps reinventing itself each year in fresh new ways. It was founded five years ago and is headed up by the incomparable Chioke I'Anson, PhD. I’ve been fortunate to go four years in a row…I’ve come to think of it all as my Podcast New Year, complete with apples and honey. Stay tuned for more news to come from me from these hallowed grounds.

Come say hi 👋 if you’re there

Message Samantha Hodder

This year Resonate Podfest has stretched out a whole other day, and the line up is off the charts. We’re talking about a crazy collection of the OG audio folks here…like Al Letson, The Kitchen Sisters and Ira Glass. I mean, we could stop there…but no, it keeps going (and going).

I haven’t even told you yet how it opens…with Chenjerai Kumanyika and John Biewen showcasing their latest Scene on Radio season The News…and it closes with Brian Reed, who’s going to help us learn how to incentivize people to tell the truth. There’s also a live show from The Memory Palace with Nate Dimeo, and then all kids of exciting people and presentations to dig into: Emily Kwong and Anjuli Sastry, Sayre Quevedo with Maria Marcia, Ian Enright, Karen Duffin, and I’m going to to stop naming names because I can’t list everyone, though I want to.

And then other exciting events: The Third Coast Awards Presentation (fittingly presented by the founders Julie Shapiro and Johanna Zorn), then Tamar Avishai is doing a presentation inside the Reynolds Gallery (this is just so…tangible!) And, Pitch Party, I do love to watch a live pitch and imagine these producers as Gladiators in the Colosseum. Except for the blood and gore, but my imagination does wonders here!

Share Bingeworthy

This year is also personal for me. Last year at Resonate I met the unparalleled Laura Joyce Davis while sitting at Aaron Edward’s session “Just Send Me A Voice Memo.” After the session was over, inspired, I turned to her and asked: “Want to be my voice memo buddy?” We started communicating that afternoon, exclusively by voice memo, throughout the year. When the summer came around, both of our lives took a surprisingly similar turn. We realized that buried in those hours and hours of voice memos was a sweet story, just perfect for the prompts of Circuit 8: Confection. If you listen, you might understand why I’ve been a bit quiet on this front lately. We quickly collaborated—and through a series of insanely adverse conditions—and managed to pull our collaboration together and were accepted by Team Audio Flux for Series 8. Our piece, “A Sweet Moment” will screen with the other finalists and commissions, Friday at 2pm. Join us for the listening party…AND!!…new this year…the audience gets to vote for the favourites, which will help determine which pieces will be a Circuit Select. Hope to see you there.

Otherwise, I’m kicking around lovely Richmond, Virginia, looking to meet new folks and connect with old friends. I’ve got a few things on my mind, so let’s talk.