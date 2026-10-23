Bingeworthy

Bingeworthy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
6 Degrees of Cats's avatar
6 Degrees of Cats
Oct 24

So sad I couldn't run into you in person! Thank you for this apt write up, it did feel like a church in non truamatizing ways, to pull a word Chioke homself used! I also really loved Simon Fung's talk. It was AMAZING and complemented Brian Reed's call to truth with some very specific data and strategies to address the lies (thank you Brian) ignited by contemporary American religious extremism in the media.

Reply
Share
Kasia's avatar
Kasia
Oct 23

Thanks for encouraging folks to check out the Third Coast winners and finalists' work!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Samantha Hodder, all rights reserved. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture