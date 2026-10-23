In the beginning…there was Chioke. Chioke was the festival…and the festival was Chioke. There were other people involved. Kelly Jones, Ronald Young Jr (ohitsBigRon) play huge rules. And then there’s a raft of other folks who run projectors and sound boards, food services and crowd management. But Chioke I’Anson remains the spiritual leader of Resonate. This has been clear to me four years running.

The festival opened in the auditorium as Chioke emerged from the darkness until the spotlight found him on the stage. With storm clouds and strobe lights, he pronounced the opening of the festival, proclaimed the mingling and collaborating should begin, and primed the audience with his mic-friendly voice. The embedded choir sang from mid-auditorium, the hecklers heckled, and the crowd whooped and cheered. The mood was joyous and celebratory. And that’s good, because the content would ahead of us stood in stark contrast to that mood. Over the next three days, Resonate would tackle the topic and the issue of The Press— a subject that weighs heavily on a room full of journalists, documentarians and storytellers. The Press is both our friend and our foe; it is both us and them.

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Resonate was born (b. 2022) out of a love of audio, and a desire to convene community for purpose. Chioke has an elusive chemistry that curates a mind-blowing group of thinkers and makers and performers, brought together to congregate inside a beautiful cultural building, full of art (a beautiful arts building where he programs events year-round). Each year it seems impossible to repeat, let alone improve on, and yet it does both. In an industry that loves panel discussions and fireside chats, this event is neither. It takes a TEDx format, puts it inside an academic institution, wraps the whole event with art, and then forces it to be a small group (very limited tickets), which means that scarcity makes it exclusive. But not in a biggest-money-wins kinda way. More like the intellectual audio equivalent of the World Stone Skimming Championships. Small, eccentric, uniquely competitive, deeply serious, all at the water’s edge.

Let’s talk about some details…

One of the things that I love about Resonate is how approachable it is. Ronald Young Jr, ohitsBigRon emceed the opening panel, featuring John Biewen and Chenjerai Kumanyika and their latest season of Scene on Radio: The News. But before that underway, Ronald asked the crowd to put up their hands to indicate how many times they had been to Resonate. And then he asked (the horror!) for all those people who were here for the first time to stand up. “See these people? Remember who they are. And don’t forget to welcome them, and talk to them. Make them feel welcome.” Now I’ve been to a lot of festivals and conferences over the years. This was a first. It set the tone.

From the desk on the stage, which made it feel like a late-night talk show, John Biewen and Chenjerai Kumanyika had the perfect script to begin three days of ruminating about the world we live in, and the world we create (news, stories, information, journalism). Their presentation was expertly brought to life by Andrew Callaway. I had this thought as I listened (captivated) to their presentation: If we’re forced to watch audio rather than just listen, then it should always look like this. The images flipped between ironic and humourous green-screen effects, to actual footage, to interactive information graphs. It was all just…good….not like bad 1980s television. And then Chenjerai gave us the take home point, as he often does: he reminded us that despite all the challenges we face, we have power, because we have the power of sound—with our stories. “Now, go put that together into a force for democracy.”

It was impossible to be in all the places that I wanted to be throughout these next three days, so this represents a snapshot of what I was able to take in. Sandhya Dirks, former NPR boss lady, now Professor at Dartmouth College and founder of Soundfields Journal reminded us that all stories are stories about power; and then some cautionary tales, and reminders, about how to wield those instruments in the newsroom. BA Parker and Gene Denby, the hilarious duo from Code Switch talked about how Black Media is F*cked, but then pointed out some progressive and other news outlets which have an intense following, but aren’t necessarily seen as mainstream. EG: Baltimore Beat, The Tribe, Capital B and Outlier Media…and then pointed out that The Shade Room has 26m IG followers—more IG followers than the NYTimes.

The Kitchen Sisters (Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva) took to the stage to talk and talked about their 40+ year collaboration.

They mused about many things: buttfucking, narration, transcription, how they pass on their skills with interns, and a long segment about Cherries in the Snow lipstick from Revlon. Also how they basically dropped narration around 1982. I’ll leave you with one of their memorable quotes:

A microphone is like a stethoscope that listens to the heart of a nation.

Ira Glass stepped into the room just in time to give his presentation. He mused about how he had missed the day here because he was still writing his talk. And really, only Ira Glass could get away with this level of unpreparedness. With his svelte little iPad, he played different clips like they were notes on the piano, all framed around his assignment from Chioke, which he shared with us: “weird shit that tries to meet the moment.” And as he searched for a conclusion, he riffed on (and on) landing on this: addressing the producers and creators in the room he said that we should: “Fight for an America that casts all the country, in its multiple levels.”

And then came the long-awaited Third Coast Awards Show…from the call for entries that went out in 2024, following the successful We Need Third Coast Campaign, which raised the funds to re-launch the competition. Yes, this was long-awaited (and watch this space for more reporting on this in the future). The awards show was poetically hosted by the original co-founders of the festival, Julie Shapiro and Johanna Zorn, both since departed from the festival. This awards show was lovely and celebratory…but also had major funeral vibes to it. It had a slideshow that looked back over the last 25 years of the festival…it had eulogies delivered by all of the industry heavyweights. In order, the presenters were: Ira Glass, Al Letson, Glen Washington, The Kitchen Sisters. The event was joyous and mournful at the same time. It was hard not to hear the whispers around the festival…what’s going to happen to Third Coast now?

It’s now only just Friday, if you’re keeping track…

Ian Enright, of Goat Rodeo offered one of the more insightful talks. I’ve written about the shows Goat Rodeo has made over the years, but despite doing reporting about them, I couldn’t come up with an angle for the story that I saw: that Goat Rodeo is different somehow, and that makes them good, better, than most outfits. After Ian shared his basic business thesis, it all made sense. First, he reminded us what we’re all told to make our shows for: The Dashboard, the dreaded analytics page that tells us how many streams and downloads and subscribers we have. We all know that it’s very difficult to make this page look a- sexy, or b-successful. Enright explained how when a show comes their way, or a pitch or an idea…before they get too far down the road he stops to ask himself: does it fit in The Box.

The Box:

1- What are the constraints, and then make those your friend;

2- Ideas are cheap…execution is better;

3- Is there a good team for this project?

4- No lottery tickets. Needs to be a sure bet

(good stories, or a good issue, that’s dependable in some way);

5- Get into the tape (and get out of the Pitch Deck).

Sayre Quevedo is having a moment

Hot off a strong of Ira Glass shout-outs (both in the TAL feed and then on stage) he raved about how Sayre Quevedo is doing something rare and beautiful. I appreciated the way that Sayre discussed his new series Reaching Out as story that’s equal parts difficult as joyful. Yes, the sudden interest and fame (infamy?) that comes with a very personal narrative story must be awkward, especially for those close family members. Because, their story is out there in the world just as much as yours is, but they don’t get the lovely feeling of being patted on the back for doing such a lovely job. In many ways, their story, which is also your story, is there to service your goals. It’s a tricky thing, this personal journalism gambit. But I did appreciate how candid Sayre was about all of it. This helps us to see the humanity, and his candid imperfections in his story, which helps to make it the compelling narrative that it is.

Finally, after five years of a festival that lives inside an art gallery did the show finally come INTO the art gallery. The art that surrounds you at the ICA is an immersive and welcome respite. Many times over the different years at the fest I’ve dipped into the gallery to steel myself and allow for a moment of digestion, so that I can be ready to continue on with the next thing.

This year, Tamar Avishai, host of The Lonely Palette, brought one of the presentations inside the art gallery itself…which she humourously said: “Chioke, now you’re in my home now.” Her talk was a wonderful reminder about what the “viewer” brings to artworks; which is a concept that can laterally applied to listeners. Her point was that artwork needs viewers, and viewers need artwork. And to consider this more as a partnership, because this goes both ways. She offered a reminder to make things that create a space to interact, and to join in, rather than just be passive. And closed with a reminder that curiosity was why we got into this whole game in the first place…so make sure to allow that to continue into the work itself.

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Since the beginning of Audio Flux (that being 4 Resonate Years), the previews were always in the big auditorium, in front of a wide audience. This year, for the first time, the listening happened in the smaller room upstairs, the CMC room. This is a lovely room…for a workshop or an intimate gathering. It’s not an ideal listening environment. And it’s small. The room does have sound panelling and high ceilings, but it has a big desk, a room divider and an awkwardly shaped rectangular room that only holds maaaybe holds about 30 people uncomfortably. I spoke with many people who were turned away at the door…the capacity for this event was not able to meet the demand of it. And this mattered for a few reasons; not only was this the moment to hear it in community; but then also it was a vote, which will decide how which of the pieces will be a “Audio Flux Select,” which means it will go on to another event in Portland Maine next month, among other things (bragging rights, primarily).

I must confess my bias here: I’m one of the finalists. You can find all 12 finalists here. But that conflict aside, the listening moment of Audio Flux has been one of my favourites at the festivals that I’ve heard them at (both Tribeca and Resonate). And not having it in the big room was a miss…both a personal one and a collective one.

Now it’s Saturday…are you feeling this?

For the first time, Resonate was three full days. And then maybe add a point-five to this, as the whole thing opened on Wednesday night, which was like an amuse bouche to the whole event, a gathering in a lovely gothic art gallery where conference goers mingled BEFORE they even got their badges.

It was perhaps my own state of mind, but three full days (plus additional events) required mental running shoes. By Saturday, I was wilting. Nevertheless, Resonate continued. And some more amazing things happened that day…Alex Sujong Laughlin shared her thesis…which is soon going to be her book…Welcome to the Talent Cult. Sarah Ventre offered a compelling talk - Clowns in an ISIS Camp. And I’ll admit I expected this to be a hyperbolic title to get people there. But no, it was factual…she had tape and photos to share about what I’m sure will be her wackiest reporting assignments, where she went to a camp for displaced persons connected to ISIS, which is a whole lot of children and women. Sean Rameswaram was hillarious, and pointed. Al Letson was pitch-perfect; Simon Kent Fung hit some high notes.

And then there was….the Pitch Party….three epicly wonderful stories that all deserve to get made. After some deliberation, the pitch from Allison Herrera, called 47 cents An Acre, won the giant-cheque prize for $10,000 from VPM. Allison is from the People of The Oaks, an Indigenous community with roots to the land and the place that go back much further than then name “California.” A poignant story and a remarkable time: 2028 will mark the 100th Anniversary of this epic land grab of 75 million acres.

And then the closing moment…Brian Reed, closer

Once a junior employee to Ira Glass, Brian Reed sure showed him what a good presentation should look like. His slides were multi-layered and intricate. His clips were organized. He presented with a timbre and brought people along for a ride. While I did hear grumblings about how the last word was given to a powerful white man, I would clap back that in a historical context, this was a first. Axel Kacoutié closed last year. In 2024 it was Ray Christian. 2023 was a slightly different format, but Ana Sale delivered the last keynote of the day and Helen Zaltzman offered the last presentation of the evening. I would offer that Brian Reed, who podcast Question Everything tackles much of the thesis of the entire conference, was perhaps an appropriate closing to a conference imbued with the theme of Press.

This year the thesis topic was less joyful and much more serious than past Resonate experiences. But the whole ship landed, expertly, and delivered a fantastic long weekend event.

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SOME MORE THINGS and STUFF:

1 - Are you NC-based, or willing to travel for a great weekend of learning? Elaine Appleton-Grant is offering: Audio Scene-Making: A Two-Day Bootcamp at Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, November 7-8 in Durham, N.C. ⚡️CDS is offering a 35% discount with code FALL26.

2 - I want to mention those Third Coast Winners again…find them HERE

3 - Signal Awards are out! Congrats to EVERYONE!! Find the whole list HERE

4 - Have you renewed your AIR.org membership yet? It’s a global community of independent audio makers.