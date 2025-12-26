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The Trauma Spectrum: How Much Is Too Much, Or Not Quite Enough, In Podcasts
The Goldilocks principle applied to four podcasts: The Idiot, Who Blew Up the Guidestones, Foundling and Adults in the Room
May 21
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Samantha Hodder
3
1
1
The Non-Narrator: Nick van der Kolk Sits Down with Bingeworthy
A deep dive into the massive production Blood Memory, the latest release from Love + Radio, from perhaps the longest-running narrative podcast
May 12
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Samantha Hodder
8
2
1
41:38
April 2026
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Roald Dahl?
A review of The Secret World of Roald Dahl, the podcast series that reckons with antisemitism, genius, and the stories we give our children.
Apr 8
•
Samantha Hodder
9
1
2
Review: Creation Myth, CBC's Most Honest Narrative Podcast Yet
Helena de Groot's CBC narrative podcast about the decision to have children is one of the most raw, courageous pieces of audio storytelling you'll hear…
Apr 2
•
Samantha Hodder
11
2
March 2026
How To Host A Great Live Event With Talia Augustidis
Bingeworthy sits down with Talia Augustidis to talk all things live listening events, audio clowning, and where In The Dark Radio might be headed next
Mar 2
•
Samantha Hodder
5
37:31
February 2026
Blood Memory: Review of Love+Radio's Newest Series
From the House of Love+Radio comes the Tribeca-winning series that lands on an epic level and expands what true crime is and does
Feb 12
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Samantha Hodder
9
4
January 2026
Were You There? What Lived Experience Brings To The Story
The history of journalism and how narrative audio shifted the way that stories are reported, shared and what that means for listeners
Jan 28
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Samantha Hodder
8
4 Posts You Might Have Missed This Year
I'll be back soon with fresh content, but now now, here's a few standouts from 2025
Jan 8
•
Samantha Hodder
5
December 2025
Holiday Listen: Alaska Is The Center Of The Universe
Road trip planned? Time to curl up around the fireplace? Need some downtime?
Dec 26, 2025
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Samantha Hodder
6
Cringey List: The Telepathy Tapes
You know that feeling when your worst moment is also your best moment?
Dec 19, 2025
•
Samantha Hodder
14
8
3
Best Of 2025...More Great Audio To Celebrate
Because one list doesn't capture all of the greatness happening in the audio industry
Dec 16, 2025
•
Samantha Hodder
7
3
Bingey List 2025
My Top 10 Best Narrative Series Of This Year
Dec 10, 2025
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Samantha Hodder
18
6
2
© 2026 Samantha Hodder, all rights reserved.
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