Bingeworthy

Bingeworthy

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Arielle Nissenblatt🎧's avatar
Arielle Nissenblatt🎧
Nov 8, 2023

Amazing summary!

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Unofficial Social Chair's avatar
Unofficial Social Chair
Nov 8, 2023

Thank you for this very thoughtful write up. I’ve been trying to find out from people what they thought. Elaine Appleton Grant talked about it a little bit in her newsletter. I’m so glad it was a positive event for folks. I really wanted to go but by the time I could afford the trip, it was sold out. Maybe next year!

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